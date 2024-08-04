Tiger Shroff breaks his silence on relationship rumours with Disha Patani

MUMBAI : Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s rumoured relationship has been in the past for a few years. A few months ago, there were rumours that Disha and Tiger have parted ways. However, it looks like the reports have turned out to be false. Tiger has now finally broken the silence on the rumours.

Now, in an interview, the interviewer asked Tiger, “Aapki zindagi kis Disha mein jaa rahi hai?” He replied saying, “Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein… aur wo hai mera kaam” Meanwhile, during the trailer launch of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay jokingly said, “Tiger se main yahi kehna chahunga ke humesha ek hi ‘Disha’ mein raha karo.”

On the work front, Disha was last seen in the Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha. She will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Welcome to the Jungle.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis



