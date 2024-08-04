Tiger Shroff breaks his silence on relationship rumours with Disha Patani

However, it looks like the reports have turned out to be false. Tiger has now finally broken the silence on the rumours.
movie_image: 
Disha

MUMBAI : Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s rumoured relationship has been in the past for a few years. A few months ago, there were rumours that Disha and Tiger have parted ways. However, it looks like the reports have turned out to be false. Tiger has now finally broken the silence on the rumours.  

Also Read: HOT! Disha Patani birthday: Project K actress sets the screens on fire even in desi avatars and these pictures are proof

Now, in an interview, the interviewer asked Tiger, “Aapki zindagi kis Disha mein jaa rahi hai?”  He replied saying, “Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein… aur wo hai mera kaam” Meanwhile, during the trailer launch of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay jokingly said, “Tiger se main yahi kehna chahunga ke humesha ek hi ‘Disha’ mein raha karo.”

 

 

 

On the work front, Disha was last seen in the Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha. She will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Welcome to the Jungle. 

Also Read: Tiger Shroff shares an update on his upcoming film Ganapath part 1 on high fan demand; writes “It will be worth your wait”

 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

