Tiger Shroff confesses having his first girlfriend at 25; Varun Dhawan hinted at the actress's name!

MUMBAI : The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor caused quite a stir when he revealed that he had his first girlfriend when he was 25 years old. At an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai, Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that his next four films will be available for streaming on the site after their theatrical release. It was there that this disclosure was made.

Also read: Tiger Shroff talks about his lineup in movies, confirms starring in Baaghi 4

These thrilling projects include the action-packed Sanki starring Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde, the star-studded comedy Housefull 5, the Kartik Aaryan-starring Chandu Champion, and of course, Tiger Shroff's heart-pounding Baaghi 4.

Tiger Shroff talks candidly about dating for the first time at age 25. Actor Varun Dhawan had an open discussion with Tiger Shroff, who was introducing his next movie on stage at an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai. Tiger revealed to Varun, unexpectedly, "You know Varun, I have always been a very shy and introverted kind of a person. I never had a girlfriend till the age of 25". When a surprised Varun asked Tiger, "25! Are you serious?," Tiger replied, "Yes, I got my first girlfriend at 25 and it was during the audition of my debut film." The Student of The Year actor once again probed him, "Kriti Sanon?". A startled Tiger quickly replied, "Uske baad wali."

Tiger talks about Disha and that she is his first gf and how he met her

Varun: Kriti Sanon #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/JSVtwZ3Dg1 — kariti_arab (@aaryan_koki) March 19, 2024

In the movie Heropanti, Tiger Shroff made his movie debut with Kriti Sanon. In terms of his personal life, Tiger has reportedly dated actress Disha Patani in the past. In response to Varun's persistent questions, Tiger chose not to reveal the identity of his first lover.

Regarding his career, Tiger Shroff is getting ready for his part in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. in addition to Akshay Kumar, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

With posters and behind-the-scenes looks, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been creating buzz since its announcement. In addition, the actor is getting ready for this year's August 15 release of Singham Again.

Also read: Is Tiger Shroff Going To Grace The Stage Of Star Plus' Dance+ Pro With A Special Performance?

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla