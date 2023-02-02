Tiger Shroff dances to 'Main Khiladi' from 'Selfiee' with Akshay Kumar

Action stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar danced together to the song 'Main Khiladi' from the upcoming film 'Selfiee'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 16:57
movie_image: 
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia creates history in the Bigg Boss house by achieving this milestone

MUMBAI :Action stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar danced together to the song 'Main Khiladi' from the upcoming film 'Selfiee'.

Akshay and Tiger, who have started shooting for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', danced together to Akshay's song and shared a video on Instagram.

In the video, the two stars can be seen wearing matching black sunglasses and black clothes doing the hook step of 'Main Khiladi', a remake of Akshay's 1994 song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', which is picturised on him with actor Saif Ali Khan.

Posting the video of them dancing in a garden, Akshay wrote in the caption: "So @tigerjackieshroff played #MainKhiladi with me and this happened!! How about you make a #MainKhiladi reel with your bestie? I'll repost. #Selfiee.

'Selfiee' is scheduled to release on February 24. Directed by Raj Mehta, it is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License' which featured Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as the antagonist.

The movie, which will mark the beginning of an action franchise, is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 1998 hit film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which was directed by David Dhawan.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.

SOURCE-IANS

Tiger Shroff Akshay Kumar Main Khiladi Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Main Khilad Main Khiladi Tu Anari TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 16:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets the most beautiful message from Ankit Gupta
MUMBAI :Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is getting mass love and support from fans and celebrities across the nation...
'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit cries for help as Archana throws chilli, haldi water in eyes
MUMBAI : The prize money task seems to have taken an ugly turn as housemates go on a full revenge mode in the upcoming...
Here is what you need to know about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in the movie Dunki
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been winning the hearts of the fans with the game show,...
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Kavita Banerjee thanks her friends, for putting up with her this annoying habit
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Suniel Shetty-hosted MMA reality show 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' to drop on MX studios on Feb 12
MUMBAI :Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty-hosted Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) reality show 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' is all set...
Recent Stories
Here is what you need to know about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in the movie Dunki
Here is what you need to know about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in the movie Dunki

Latest Video

Related Stories
Here is what you need to know about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in the movie Dunki
Here is what you need to know about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in the movie Dunki
"Pathan Kitna daravana lag raha hai" netizens on the new look of Shahrukh Khan in Jawan
“Pathaan kitna daravana lag raha hai” - netizens on Shah Rukh Khan’s new look in Jawan
Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada to have a Salman Khan connection; Read to know more
Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada to have a Salman Khan connection; Read to know more
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani gets postponed; is South biggie Ponniyin Selvan 2 the reason?
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani gets postponed; is South biggie Ponniyin Selvan 2 the reason?
Anil Kapoor Shares The One Thing That Hasn’t Changed In The Four Decades Of Bollywood & We All Agree To That!
Anil Kapoor Shares The One Thing That Hasn’t Changed In The Four Decades Of Bollywood & We All Agree To That!
Exclusive! Wanted and Tarzan actor Harry Josh roped in for Khichdi 2
Exclusive! Wanted and Tarzan actor Harry Josh roped in for Khichdi 2