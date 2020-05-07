News

Tiger Shroff is 'evolving backwards' amid lockdown

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 May 2020 12:19 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood's action star Tiger Shroff shared a clip of himself saying that he is "evolving backwards" during the lockdown.

In his new Instagram video, Tiger, son of actor Jackie Shroff, flaunts a beard and long hair along with his trademark huge muscles.

"I think im evolving backwards this quarantine...#baddhair/bearddays @rajendradhole," he captioned the video, which currently has 1.4 million views.

He had earlier shared a video of himself singing "Theher Ja" from the film "October", starring his friend Varun Dhawan.

Varun was impressed enough to share the video on his handle.

Tiger was last seen on screen in "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan. The third installment of the "Baaghi" franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.

Tags Tiger Shroff quarantine Theher Ja 1.4 million views Baaghi 3 Ahmed Khan Insatgram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here