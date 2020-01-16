News

Tiger Shroff to fight three villains in Baaghi 3?

16 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood by showcasing his acting chops and dancing skills. His last release War did wonders at the box office and now he is gearing up for Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3.  The upcoming film is making a lot of buzz in the media. 

Now, latest report suggests that the actor is all set to fight three villains in the Ahmed Khan directorial. Yes, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, this time Tiger will be fighting against three villains in Baaghi 3. The report suggested that the makers have roped in Israeli actor Jameel Khoury, who was seen in Russell Crowe-starrer Hollywood action-thriller Body of Lies, has been roped in to play the role of the lead antagonist. Talking about the same, director Ahmed Khan stated that producer Sajid Nadiadwala was quite impressed with Jameel’s work in Israeli series Fauda, while he saw him in another series. While the producer-director duo loved his performances, they decided to introduce him as the main villain in Baaghi 3. “Jameel’s scenes with Tiger have panned out well. He plays the leader of a terrorist outfit,” Ahmed added. 

Are you excited to watch Baaghi 3? Hit the comment section below. 

