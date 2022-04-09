Tiger Shroff finally breaks silence on his relationship with Disha Patani

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff recently appeared on the the 9th episode of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' and spoke about the kind of relationship he shares with Disha Patani. The two have been rumoured to be dating for a few years but in the recent episode, Tiger chose to call Disha his "friend" and said that he is "single".

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 11:15
movie_image: 
Tiger Shroff finally breaks silence on his relationship with Disha Patani

MUMBAI : Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff recently appeared on the the 9th episode of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' and spoke about the kind of relationship he shares with Disha Patani. The two have been rumoured to be dating for a few years but in the recent episode, Tiger chose to call Disha his "friend" and said that he is "single".

When Karan probed him about dating Disha, the 'War' star said: "I'm just very good friends just like I always have been." To which Karan replied by saying: "You can't use that line anymore, Tiger."

"You all made Bastian become the hottest restaurant because every Sunday we saw you in and out to a point I was like, 'This is like a routine. Tiger and Disha are at Bastian every Sunday,'" Karan said as he further teased him.

Undeterred, Tiger firmly stood his ground as he said: "We like eating the same food. Maybe that's why we go to that restaurant together."

He then set the record straight by commenting on their breakup rumours: "Well, there's been speculation on us for a very long time. We've always maintained we are amazing friends and that's what it is today (sic)," Tiger said.

When Karan pushed him for the last time asking if he's single now, Tiger replied, "Yeah, I think so."

SOURCE IANS  

Tiger Shroff Disha Patani 'Koffee With Karan' 'War' he's single now Tiger replied TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 11:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Counter-Attack! Banni’s trick takes action, Yuvan to ask Manini to prepare authentic Ghevar
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Kunal Kemmu set for directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express'
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is someone whom the audience has seen growing up on celluloid. The actor, who...
Kundali Bhagya: Major Drama! Karan irked to see Rishabh and Preeta, will start giving some clues to the truth?
MUMBAI :  Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and...
Big B gets 'Thaggu Ke Laddoo' from 'KBC 14' contestant
MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan received special ladoos from a Kanpur-based assistant teacher and mehindi expert Anil...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: BIG Twist! Sai and Virat to come face to face
MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Meiin is working wonders on small screens. The show has recently witnessed a...
Kiara Advani learns the finesse of staying in frame from Kareena Kapoor
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared how she learned from Kareena Kapoor to be cautious during the shoot while...
Recent Stories
Kunal Kemmu set for directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express'
Kunal Kemmu set for directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express'
Latest Video