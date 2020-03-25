News

Tiger Shroff goes shirtless as he accepts the #Antakashri Challenge; watch

MUMBAI: Coronavirus outbreak has left everyone worried. To avoid spreading of the deadly virus, citizens have been advised to stay indoors. And with the countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, people are finding different ways to keep themselves occupied at home. 

While in self-quarantine at home, many Bollywood celebrities have been taking up the #Antakashri challenge after Arjun Kapoor. Now, Tiger Shroff accepts the #Antakashri challenge and took to his social media to share a video of him singing. In the video, Tiger looks super hot as he went shirtless but his soulful rendition of song Sab Tera from his film Baaghi has us hooked on to his singing talent. Taking to Instagram, he shared the video and captioned it, “#antakashri challenge accepted! @thedinomorea @ananyapanday I nominate some of the amazing actors that I've worked with, @shraddhakapoor @dishapatani @hrithikroshan @kritisanon and one of my favs, @armaanmalik @amaal_mallik this one was for u.” 

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s post here: 

What do you think about the video? Hit the comment section. 

