Tiger Shroff has been all praised by his crew member, Jackie Shroff left as the proud father!

MUMBAI: The youngest action star Tiger Shroff has made a mark with his biggest action film WAR this year at the box office. The actor has completed with his shoot of Baaghi 3 and his crew members are completely in awe of their leading actor Tiger Shroff.

Tiger Shroff is the very cooperating as a co-star and this sweet little gesture has totally proved this. One of his crew members posted a picture where he shared "This photo is majorly dedicated to the most hardworking human I know who has gone through the most difficult schedule anyone could go through like a boss! you have become a brother to me, someone I could to talk and be myself and love as much as I want to! I cannot put this is better words your literally the best actor I have worked with and I hope you never change !!"

Interestingly, Proud father, Jackie Shroff has also replied to this by saying "Blessed Bhidu". Well, Tiger Shroff has always been one of the most humble stars and not only his crew but also his co-star Vijay Varma was in complete awe for him.

On the work front, Tiger will next be seen in Ahmed Khan directorial, Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is slated to release on 6th March 2020.