Tiger Shroff has established himself as one of the most successful and bankable actors with the success of his latest movie!

11 Oct 2019 06:15 PM

MUMBAI: Touted as the worlds youngest action star, Tiger Shroff is on a roll with his latest movie performing extremely well at the box office while crunching phenomenal numbers! It comes as no surprise as in the past also, the actor's movies have become chartbusters.

The actor has a massive following with a humongous fanbase that keeps on growing every single day, Tiger Shroff is one of the most popular actors of his generation and is the only one with a successful action franchise under his kitty.

 Tiger Shroff has carved a niche for himself in the action genre and the success of his latest film has put him on another level while setting higher standards for the third installment of Baaghi which will see Tiger perform some never before seen stunts and it has the fans super excited already

While enjoying this ecstatic phase of his career, Tiger Shroff has already started shooting for his third installment of Baaghi as we saw some pictures from the set shared earlier by Tiger Shroff.

Tiger Shroff’s latest film WAR which also stars Hrithik Roshan has released and charting whopping numbers on the box office like never seen before and shooting for his home action franchise Baaghi 3.

Dancer No. 1 contestants go for Mumbai Darshan

