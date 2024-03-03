Tiger Shroff opens up about handling film failures

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff, known for his high-octane action films, is gearing up for the release of "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" alongside Akshay Kumar. In a conversation with Neha Dhupia on the 6th season of No Filter Neha, Tiger shared insights into how he copes with the disappointment of his films not performing as expected.

The actor revealed that he takes the failure of his films to heart, considering the immense effort he puts into each project. Being an action hero, Tiger explained the physical, mental, and emotional stress he endures to make his action sequences larger than life. He emphasized the collaborative effort of the entire team involved in creating such sequences.

Mounting an action film is no easy feat, according to Tiger. When a film fails to succeed at the box office, he is confronted with the memories of the challenges he faced during its making. This introspective phase, where he questions the worth of his efforts, typically lasts about a week. However, once he begins working on his next project, he gradually moves past these doubts and regains his focus and determination.

"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" features Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar as brave soldiers tackling a significant threat to India's security. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy, with Manushi Chhillar reportedly playing a hacker. However, recent reports suggest that Alaya F will be taking on this role instead.

Directed and written by Ali Abbas Zafar, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. With its action-packed storyline and stellar cast, the film is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

Credit: News 18

