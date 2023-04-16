Tiger Shroff reveals why he hates 'competing' with himself

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff has revealed why he hates competing with himself and treated his fans to some jaw-dropping pictures.
Taking to twitter, Tiger shared a slew of pictures flaunting his perfectly chiseled body and washboard abs.

Taking to twitter, Tiger shared a slew of pictures flaunting his perfectly chiseled body and washboard abs.

In the pictures, the son of actor Jackie Shroff can be seen sporting just blue denims, as he chose to go shirtless.

He posted the pictures with the caption: "Hate competing with myself...kicking my own a** everyday."

On the work front, Tiger will be seen in 'Ganapath' later this year, alongside Kriti Sanon.

The film will hit the theatres around the Dussehra festival on October 20, in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

The actor will also be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which also stars Akshay Kumar. Prithviraj Sukumaran joins this spectacle as he brings on board his acting prowess as the powerful antagonist. The film will release in December 2023.

SOURCE-IANS

Bollywood Tiger Shroff Twitter Ganapath Kriti Sanon Dussehra festival Akshay Kumar Prithviraj Sukumaran TellyChakkar
