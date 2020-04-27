Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 is the biggest day one earner of the year 2020, till now!

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff is the most promising action star in the industry and has given some great kicks and punches throughout in every project he chooses. One of the most successful franchise’s third much awaited part, Baaghi 3 became the biggest day one earner of the year.

Baaghi 3 collected a whooping 17.50Cr. on day one and the audiences were totally awestruck by Tiger's performance. The film was instantly titled as 'the action film of the year' as there was minimal or almost no use of VFX. Baaghi 3 had outdone itself with action, storyline and brought international level action sequences which one can't get over.

Tiger had suffered various injuries while shooting for the film and also, the actor had shot bare body shots at a temperature of -7 degrees and much more.

The youngest action star with every project ensures to polish his action skills and bring up some new international level action sequences giving a perfect treat to the audiences, setting him apart as with every film, the actor serves as a great inspiration for everyone. Tiger delivers such stellar performances by taking zero days off and practicing new and unique techniques everyday.

On the work front, Tiger is basking in the success of Baaghi 3 and will be seen next in Heropanti 2 releasing on 16th July 2021. The poster release has already got all of us geared up for some super solid action yet again.