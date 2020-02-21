Tiger Shroff’s fans shower love on him in the most unique of ways, check it out!

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff never leaves a chance to show off his skills and treat his fans with new kicks and flicks every single time and take the audiences by total awe.

The actor is currently gearing up for his next release Baaghi 3 which will be the biggest action movie of this year.

Having built his fanbase from scratch, Tiger’s fandom is second to none.

Recently, fans made a portrait of Tiger using multiple Rubiks cubes and shared it on social media. This unique concept caught Tiger's attention and the actor shared it on his Instagram story.

The hulking love for the youngest action superstar has been increasing day by day and has built a niche for himself and is always a boomerang of always treating various ways to show love and affection and the tiger;s army is unstoppable.

Tiger is all set to once again wow the audiences with Baaghi 3 where he will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor and the film will hit the screens on 6th March 2020. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment.