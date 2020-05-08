Tiger Shroff’s fans tell us why the actor inspires them in a special video; actor thanks them

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff is, without a doubt, one of the most popular and beloved actors of his generation. The actor has a massive fandom that sets him apart from other actors of his generation.

Ever since Tiger made his debut, he has built a fan following that grows stronger by the day. Earlier today, The World’s Youngest Action Star shared a video on his social media where his fans are sharing stories of how Tiger has impacted them and inspires them every day.

The video was shared by one of Tiger’s fan clubs which the actor reposted on his handle and wrote,

“Blessed to have you all in my life, thank you for your constant love and support guys! Hope I get a chance to meet you all very soon. But until then please stay home and stay safe“

Tiger Shroff has carved a place for himself in the industry and in the hearts of millions of people across India. The actor already has a successful franchise under his name with the most recent instalment being Baaghi 3 which received a lot of love from the audience, making it the biggest opener of 2020.

On the work front, Tiger will next be seen in Heropanti 2 which will be released in 2021.

https://instagram.com/stories/tigerjackieshroff/2303672571576324214?igshid=atdlbgir1yqi