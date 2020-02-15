Tiger Shroff’s heart felt note for the team of Baaghi 3 is a must read!

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff is on an all time high with his upcoming movie Baaghi 3’s trailer receiving all the praises in the world.

Earlier, the makers of Baaghi 3 dropped a BTS video on the maki of the high octane action packed trailer.

Sharing the same on his social media, Tiger opened up about his feelings on the trailer and how he felt shooting for the movie. Tiger shared,

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as scared doing action as I have been during Baaghi 3. Everyday, I used to wake up anxious for the challenges the day ahead had to offer and every night I used to be carried to my room by my amazing team. I don’t think we could have conceived our honest effort and vision if it wasn’t for Ahmed sir and his team, Sajid sir’s full support and backing. Thank you for sharing your warmth and appreciation for our trailer. It def soothes all the cuts and scrapes we got. Love always”

From the first poster to the song that recently released, Dus Bahane 2.0- every glimpse of Tiger makes the fans swoon over the star where his next is much awaited, being already hailed as a hit. Surely, it is the spell magic that Tiger Shroff spells with his projects over the box office charting big numbers as well as over his fans with his moves and presence!

The trailer of Baaghi 3 became the most viewed trailer in 24 hours since its release and fans can’t wait to see the actor on the silver screen.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 will release on 6th of March 2020.