Tiger Shroff’s sweet birthday wish for sister Krishna Shroff

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff's dear sister Krishna Shroff has turned a year older today. Wishing her a very happy birthday, Tiger took to Instagram to share a beautiful monochrome picture of them donning athleisure.

While sharing the candid click, the 'SOTY2' actor captioned it as 'Happiest birthday baby brohope you continue to punch through whatever obstacles life throws at you. Don't grow up too much more and stay the good boy that you are. Love youP.S - don't get married until your like 80 or something.'

As soon as the actor shared the pic, their mum Ayesha Shroff was quick to drop in her reaction by sharing a few lovely emojis.

Krishna and Tiger share a great bond, and they are often seen engaging in hilarious social media banter. Work wise, the brother-sister jodi also runs a popular gym franchise together along with their mum Ayesha Shroff.

Currently, Tiger is busy with his upcoming project 'Baaghi 3' co-starring Sharddha Kapoor. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

SOURCE – E TIMES