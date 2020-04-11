News

Tiger Shroff shares the freestyle BTS from first instalment of Baaghi; unpacks fighting moves in his action-packed movies!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2020 07:32 PM

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff is the youngest action superstar of the nation and, has got some killer action scenes in his movies which knocks the audiences’ socks off. He has been training in martial arts from a very young age and is a prodigy. The actor's franchise of Baaghi is proof of his proficiency in delivering mind boggling and gripping action scenes. 

The actor posted a story on his social media where he was seen sparring and packing some real blazing punches in a video, BTS from the first instalment of Baaghi. Reminiscing the training that he underwent, he shares the video, 
"Free-styling before the actual fight...Behind the scenes of Baaghi 1."

The actor's movements in the video really show some vigour and his skills. Showing us behind the scenes with some real fiery martial arts proves that Tiger Shroff keeps on refining his moves to give us better and more energetic action scenes.

On the work front, the actor is basking in the the success of Baaghi 3 and will be seen in the second installment of Heropanti which is all set to release on 16th July 2021.

Tiger Shroff Baaghi 3 Heropanti
