Tiger Shroff shares an update on his upcoming film Ganapath part 1 on high fan demand; writes “It will be worth your wait”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 16:53
movie_image: 
Ganapath

MUMBAI: The youngest global action superstar of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff who is gearing up for his upcoming two major releases this year and his fans can not keep their calm. Ever since the announcement video of the action film Ganapath featuring Tiger Shroff in the most rugged and raw avatar has been released fans want to know more about it. So today, Tiger shared an update about the film with his fans.

Taking to his social media, he shared “Been seeing a lot of your messages for no updates on ganpath...all i can say is that i promise it will be worth your wait. we've all been through hell and back in this journey but almost there love”

Jackky Bhagnani’s Ganapath Part 1 has been eagerly awaited by the trade and audience ever since its announcement. With a penchant if massy entertainers, the new age producer is all set to enthrall audiences with his action multiverse 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and film 'Ganapath'. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Ganapath, Tiger Shroff will also be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.

Tiger Shroff Ganapath Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Jackky Bhagnani Akshay Kumar Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 16:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Upcoming Drama! Heena comes to know Ghazal lacks in THIS skill
MUMBAI:  Rabb Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife....
Exclusive! Addhyayan Summan wants THIS contestant to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13; reveals why he couldn’t participate in the reality show
MUMBAI:Addhyayan Summan is an actor and a singer. He was last seen in the OTT series Inspector Avinash and his...
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Nok-Jhok! Radha’s cute drama to make Mohan subtly understand her demand
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV’s show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan has a lot of drama in store for the...
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself”
MUMBAI:Inaamulhaq is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film has done...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: OMG! Ram takes Priya on a romantic date
MUMBAI:  Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Must Read! Here is what we can expect from the season 2 of the show Dahaad
MUMBAI: Amazon Prime video latest offering the hard is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself”
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself”
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself”
Raveena Tandon
Cute! Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani interacts with paparazzi; netizens say, “How cute pretty and adorable she is”
Deepika Padukone
Shocking! These Hindi film celebrities faced sexual abuse
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan stays rock steady on its second Friday; Sunny Deol starrer takes a good start
Shiny Ahuja
Must Read! Shiny Ahuja, the promising actor whose career took a U-turn after being accused of molestation, here’s all you need to know about him
Animal
Wow! Here is when the pre teaser of the movie Animal will be out