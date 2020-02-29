Tiger Shroff shares a video from Baaghi 3 showing the bonds of brotherhood and it is a must-watch!

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff has been constantly challenging himself to do better and better with every passing project that comes along his way. The actor has always given promising performances and treats his fans with unseen action sequences and will see the actor doing it once again in his upcoming movie Baaghi 3.

Taking to his social media, Tiger shared a video of Ronnie and his brother in Baaghi 3 and the bonds of brotherhood

Tiger shared the video with the caption, "Unshakable• Unbeatable • Unbroken•

Words that capture the bond. Catch #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 in cinemas on 6th March 2020!

http://bit.ly/Baaghi3-Brotherhood…

@ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies"

The video instantly caught everyone's attention and the audiences love how the bond is so unbreakable between the brothers. The video also highlights some more unseen action jumps and kicks and some more firings that keep the heart racing.

Tiger has given his all in his upcoming Baaghi 3 and the audiences are waiting for the entire chapter to unfold. This movie is closest to Tiger as there is no involvement of VFX and all the stunts are done in real life.

Tiger Shroff will be seen next in Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor which is all set to release on 6th March, the movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.