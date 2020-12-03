Tiger Shroff to star in Khalnayak 2, details inside

MUMBAI: Action star Tiger Shroff has made a strong mark in Bollywood with his amazing acting skills. The actor is not only loved for his acting but also for his great dance moves and jaw-dropping action sequences.

The Heropanti star won the hearts of millions with movies like the Baaghi series, War, and Student of the Year 2.

Now, the actor will be seen in yet another action thriller: the sequel of one of the most loved movies, Khalnayak.

Khalnayak released in 1993 and was a superhit. Directed by showman Subhash Ghai, it starred Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit in the leads. Sanjay received immense love for this movie, and soon, we shall see Tiger in its sequel.

Well, it is said that the story will be a continuation of the first part. The leading actress is still to be finalised, and the official announcement is yet to be made.

