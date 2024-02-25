Tiger Shroff talks about his lineup in movies, confirms starring in Baaghi 4

Ever since Tiger Shroff entered the film industry, he has stuck to his guns, literally. From his debut in Heropanti (2014) to now starring in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM), action has been his chosen genre.
MUMBAI: Ever since Tiger Shroff entered the film industry, he has stuck to his guns, literally. From his debut in Heropanti (2014) to now starring in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM), action has been his chosen genre. So much so that he’s only associated with such roles. Ask what made him stick to the action genre at a time when most Bollywood actors are breaking the mould and stepping out of their comfort zone, and Shroff says, “In an industry where there’s so much talent and competition to create an identity for yourself, the tag of an action hero is an identification that I have got from the audience.”

The actor adds that he feels secure in this zone. “The action hero tag is an honour. It’s something I’ve always dreamt of. Growing up, I wanted to emulate my heroes on screen. I feel grateful that my goals are finally being met.”

The actor is prepping for the release of BMCM and is ecstatic about sharing screen space with actor Akshay Kumar. “It’s been an amazing journey. I had some of the best times shooting for the film and it’s primarily because of Akshay sir. He is such an amazing co-star, mentor and elder-brother figure,” he says.

Shroff’s next Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Ask if he wishes to explore the south film industries and Shroff says, “I’m a huge fan of Allu Arjun and Jr NTR. I’d love to have a face-off with them on screen someday.”

The 33-year-old confirms to us that he will next be seen in Baaghi 4, besides Rambo and Singham Again. While he may seem like a natural on screen when he pulls off complicated stunts, Shroff admits that he has to put in a lot of effort to play a larger-than-life hero, as his real-life persona is starkly different: “It’s an effort I have to make, but I just surrender to my director.”

