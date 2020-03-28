Tiger Shroff teaches his dance moves to a little fan

MUMBAI: Jackie Shroff, who has had a career spanning over four decades, has appeared in over 200 films. The actor, who is fondly called Jaggu dada by his fans, has often been labelled as the 'cool dude of Bollywood'. His son Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut in Heropanti. In his first movie itself, the actor showed a lot of potential and thus garnered love and appreciation from the audiences.

Subsequently, he started being known for his flawless and daredevil action sequences, and his hard work and dedication was clearly seen on the screen.

Moreover, Tiger is a great dancer. His fans go gaga over his dance moves, and many call him the Michael Jackson of Bollywood.

Recently, his fans shared an amazing video on social media, where we see the actor teaching his dancing skills to a cute little fan.

In this video, the kid is very sweetly trying to follow his steps. Well, the hunk seems to be good with children too. And this video is certainly proof of his golden heart.

On the work note, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3, and will next be seen in Heropanti 2 in the year 2021.

