Tiger Shroff is the only name that comes to the mind when it comes to action films, here’s why!

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly the Youngest Action Superstar for always delivering action which is better and highly polished than his previous projects!

The actor always delivers powerpacked kicks, punches and so much more. Some of his best action was seen in WAR and Baaghi 3, the action film of the year.

In the movie WAR, the introduction of Tiger as Khalid was itself so spectacular directly starting with some solid action. The actor gave super quick kicks and punches, one would miss if he would blink his eye, keeping audiences were at the edge of their seat.

For Baaghi 3, the action film of the year, Tiger delivered international level action and also gave some new tricks like sliding in splits and also shot a temperature of -7 degrees bare body for all the action. The hardwork paid off and the audiences were enthralled through the entire performance. The makers of Baaghi also share a BTS video and the hard work that went into delivering those smoothly performed action sequences.

When the poster of Heropanti 2 was released, it created waves amongst his fans. There is no doubt, Tiger knows exactly how to grip the attention of the audiences with his action and is the only star who has zero competition in action except for himself. Tiger is the first pick of every director for an action oriented film and there is no second choice.

On the work front, Tiger is basking the success of Baaghi 3, and will be seen in Heropanti 2 which is all set to release on 16th July 2021.