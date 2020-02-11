Tiger Shroff is the World's Youngest Action Star for all the right reasons

MUMBAI: The Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 is all set to hit the screens next month and the excitement has already started building up as the trailer just dropped and the action sequences have been jaw-dropping and extremely fine and smooth. The trailer crossed 100 million views in just 72 hours. The first song from the movie titled 'Dus Bahane 2.0' is also set to release tomorrow and the audiences cannot contain their excitement.

Talking about the action sequences, Tiger Shroff made his debut with Heropanti and had already made a mark with his spiffing action moves and made the audiences go gaga over him instantly. With every project that came across in the action genres, there is absolutely nobody who could give him competition for flexible moves.

The actor has undoubtedly delivered promising performances with respect to action and the result for such smooth action is regular practice and taking zero days off and not compromising at all. Tiger has not just done any action stunts but the moves that are an absolute treat to the eyes. Some of the most remarkable action moves and movies include WAR, Baaghi 2, and Baaghi.

The signature moves of Tiger include Stag leaps in en aire, multiple single-leg kicks and breaking legs, 180 degrees turn and kicks, side extension kicks, doing various flips over cars, Tiger has experimented with his stunts and sprang higher by doing sliding splits and much more for his upcoming Baaghi 3. Tiger has never shied away from performing his action stunts even in real and has always taken the audiences by wow.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Baaghi's third franchise Baaghi 3 where he will be seen sharing the screen with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons and directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is set to hit the screens on 6th March 2020.