Tiger Shroff: There is a market for every film nowadays

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is gearing up for the release of "War", is not worried that his upcoming action drama clashes with "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy" at box-office on October 2. He said that nowadays there is a market for every kind of film, adding that he is a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi who spearhead the cast of that multilingual film.

"I am big fan of both of them (Amitabh Bachchan and Choranjeevi). Nowadays, I feel that there is a market for every film so, I think every films should do good business, and I wish them all the best," said Tiger, while interacting with the media at India's biggest tricking championship organised by Fly Zone Fitness on Sunday in Mumbai.

"War" is Yash Raj Films' new biggie starring hrithik Rishan along with Tiger and Vaani Kapoor. "I am excited and nervous before the release of the film. Actually yesterday, I watched the film for the first time. It was a family screening so, my family, Hrithik (Roshan) sir's family, (producer) Aditya (Chopra) sir's family and (director) Siddharth (Anand) sir's family watched the film together. I really had fun watching the film and I think it will be a treat for audience on October," said Tiger.

Asked about his experience of working with Hrithik Roshan, whom he considers his idol, Tiger said: "I was really scared to work with Hrithik sir on the first day of shoot because I was going to work with such a big star. I was really shaking with nervousness but it went off well because we didn't have any face-to-face scene. After working with each other for a while, we developed a comfort factor. I feel blessed that I got the opportunity to work with such a huge actor as Hrithik sir, and that too so early in my career."