Tiger Shroff tries to Wooh a hot babe, And she is not Disha Patani

MUMBAI: We all know that Tiger Shroff is an extremely fabulous dancer and an action hero. The actor is very active in his social media handle where he keeps sharing his action and dance videos with his fans.

The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming action film Ganpat in London. He took some time out from his busy schedule and posted a video for his fans.

In the video, Tiger was seen showing his superb dance moves with his manager Isha Goraksha. Along with it he also captioned the video as ‘A few words I always wanted to say to my manager But OMG Isha Goraksha you are so.’

It seems Tiger is all head over heel with his manager. In the past he had also put a video where he wished Isha for her birthday and also jokingly called her ‘Kiddo’.

Tiger is currently shooting for the action packed film Ganpat. He will be seen along with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl. The trailer of the film was recently released and was hugely loved by the fans of Tiger Shroff.

After Ganpat, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2 which was recently announced. Tara Sutaria will be playing the lead role in the film.

The actor has established himself as an action hero with back to back films like Baaghi 2, War and more. Tiger has a huge fan base for his action packed scenes. The actor keeps sharing his fitness and action videos on his social media page.

Along with the acting, he is also a brand ambassador and co-owner of Bengaluru Tigers in Super Fight League. His team won 3rd place in the inaugural season of the League.