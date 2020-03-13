Tiger Shroff visits this theatre to see audience response to his film; video inside

MUMBAI: Bollywood's Rambo Tiger Shroff has made a very strong mark in the industry with his powerful performances. The actor has impressed the audience, and he works hard to keep his fans happy.

Well, his hard work always pays off. Tiger is known for his action and stunts in movies like Baaghi 1 and 2 , Heropanti , and War, and he leaves no stone unturned to make every movie of his better than the previous one.

Even in Baaghi 3, the stunts and the action sequence are much better than in his previous films.

The actor was recently spotted at Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Bandra, Mumbai, to witness the live reaction of the public to his film.

Have a look.

In the video we can see that the actor quietly enters the audi in hoodie and sits in the first row and enjoy his movie and enjoy the reactions of the public. Later the actor comes out and have a good time with the People and Fans and have photo round with the fans.

Baaghi 3 released on 6th March, and received mixed to negative reviews from the critics and the audience, but the actor’s efforts and the action sequences were praised by all.

On the work note, Tiger is now getting ready to shoot his upcoming action franchise, which a sequel to Heropanti.