Tiger Shroff will shift to his brand new flat in April

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Nov 2019 03:03 PM

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood by showcasing his acting chops and dancing skills. His last release War did wonders at the box office and now he is gearing up for Baaghi 3. 

On the personal front, the actor is gearing up to shift to his new flat. The Shroff family’s new plush eight-bedroom flat is under construction and now the entire family will move in there soon. Now, according to SpotboyE.com, the month in which Shroff family will be moving into their new house is April 2020. The portal further reported that the flat is in a grand luxurious Rustomjee building in Khar. 

Recently, a report in Mumbai Mirror suggested that the interiors of this apartment are being done currently and actor’s mother, Ayesha is closely monitoring the work. Tiger will also have a separate place for workout and dance. 

