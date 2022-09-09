Tiger Shroff wishes his Co-Star Akshay Kumar with a never seen before still from their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan The duo will be seen in an action packed flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan under Pooja Entertainment. Tiger took to his social media to

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 16:18
movie_image: 
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein to star in Bodhi Tree's Main Hoon Aparajita for Zee TV?

Tiger Shroff wishes his Co-Star Akshay Kumar with a never seen before still from their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The duo will be seen in an action packed flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan under Pooja Entertainment. Tiger took to his social media to wish the ace actor and his co -star on his birthday today with a still from their upcoming film. 
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan  is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and knocks the theatre door during Christmas 2023.


#akshaykumar #tigershroff #bademiyanchotemiyan #poojaentertainment

akshaykumar tigershroff bademiyanchotemiyan poojaentertainment Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan Ali Abbas Zafar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 16:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie : OMG! Fahmaan Khan shares how he would be quitting Imlie; is overwhelmed with the love he received from the fans
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Sidharth Vasudev essays the negative role of 'Pushkar' on Star Plus's 'Rajjo'
MUMBAI: Star Plus has made a great stride towards elevating television dramas with their show 'Rajjo', beautifully...
Phir saath aane ka bahana hai, ab mausam musicana hai’ as Sony Entertainment Television announces ‘Indian Idol - Season 13’
MUMBAI :Welcoming superlative talent from all over the country through the multi-city on-ground auditions in 11 cities...
Babli Bouncer’s lead actor Tamannaah Bhatia talks about how she prepared for her role on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’
MUMBAI:Sony Entertainment Television is back with another refreshing season of the most celebrated comedy show, The...
Exclusive! "For me, the biggest challenge for doing the role was to shoot in cold climatic conditions and it was tough to shoot in minus degree temperatures," says Vaibhav Talwar
MUMBAI : Vaibhav Talwar is one of the known actors of the entertainment business. He is best known for his roles in...
Cuttputlli actor Sargun Mehta shares an interesting revelation about herself on Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show
MUMBAI :Get ready for a fun filled roller coaster ride starting 10th September as Sony Entertainment Television’s most...
Recent Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein to star in Bodhi Tree's Main Hoon Aparajita for Zee TV?
Tiger Shroff wishes his Co-Star Akshay Kumar with a never seen before still from their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan The duo will be seen in an action packed flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan under Pooja Entertainment. Tiger took to his social media to
Latest Video