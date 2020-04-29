Tiger Shroff's Baaghi franchise established him as the new action hero of Bollywood; master of many and unique performing art forms

MUMBAI: Ever since Tiger Shroff hit the silver screen with the first Baaghi film four years ago Bollywood was never the same. Tigers colossal fandom could not stop raving over his performance in the film as they saw him delivering some breath taking action and establishing his position as the youngest action star.

The actor has worked rigorously to put together the action scenes in the film and with his foundation in Martial arts, he was able to give the viewers a natural performance.

However, to absolutely ace his action scenes, the actor further learnt the art of Kalariyapattu, Kung Fu and Krav Maga for the role he was playing in the film. This just further goes to prove that Tiger has the fiery dedication as an engine inside him, that he drives to the top gear and achieves the perfect vigorous character for his action packed films.

In fact, the whole franchise has done quite well, as it witnessed the progressing impressiveness of Tiger's action. As the first installment of Baaghi grossed a jaw-dropping amount of ₹127 crore worldwide, which brought in Baaghi 2 which did even better than the first installment and grossed a total of ₹257 crore worldwide. Baaghi 3 earned ₹17.50 crore net at the domestic box office on the opening day, which was highest opening day collection for 2020 Bollywood film so far.

Tiger also commemorated four years of Baaghi with a video on his social media,

Tiger will next be making an appearance in his next film Heropanti 2 releasing on 16th July 2021. So grab a hold of him in his next!