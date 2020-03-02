Tiger Shroff's sister locks lips with beau at aquarium

MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff shared a love-filled photograph with her beau Eban Hyams, which has gone viral on social media.

Krishna and Hyams were posing in front of an aquarium that many reported to be Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm.

The two can be seen sharing a kiss and Krishna captioned it: "My favourite fish in the sea."

A few days earlier, Jackie Shroff's daughter had shared another picture of the two of them from Bondi Beach, Australia.

According to reports, Krishna is the owner of a gym while Hyams is a professional basketball player.