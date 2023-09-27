"Tiger would be amongst the top action heroes in the world", says the director Vikas Bahl of Ganapath - A Hero Is Born as he is all praise about Tiger Shroff

GANAPATH

MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath- A Hero is Born is gaining momentum with each passing day. Following the release of the first-look posters of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon from the futuristic actioner, the makers teased the audiences with a pre-teaser announcement video which left the masses waiting impatiently for the much-awaited action thriller. As the teaser day is approaching and the buzz for the actioner is at its peak, filmmaker Vikas Bahl has shared his views about Tiger Shroff's performance in the film and how the action superstar has gone beyond his way in the film.

Praising Tiger Shroff, Vikas Bahl said, "Not just action, Tiger has outdone himself in all departments of entertainment. It was a delight to see so many amazing layers as a performer. Tiger would be amongst the top action heroes in the world"

This statement from the filmmaker Vikas Bahl raises more anticipation for the film and makes us excited to see the fresh side of Tiger Shroff in the film. The highly anticipated teaser for the film will be unveiled on 29th September 2023. 

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl, and featuring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

 

 

