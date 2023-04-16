Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who's coming up with his new political drama streaming show 'Garmi', has shared his experience of shooting for the show at his alma mater, Allahabad University and how he was actively involved in student activism.
movie_image: 
Allahabad University

MUMBAI :Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who's coming up with his new political drama streaming show 'Garmi', has shared his experience of shooting for the show at his alma mater, Allahabad University and how he was actively involved in student activism.

Reminiscing about his own days as a student, he said, "I was actively involved and part of the student organisation during my time at Allahabad University. I have had first-hand experience with student activism, and revisiting campus again through the show reminded me of my own college days. Although times have changed, the energy and vigour of student unions remain the same".

'Garmi' features Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar, Pankaj Saraswat, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav, Puneet Singh, Anurag Thakur, Anushka Kaushik, Disha Thakur, and Dheerendra Gautam in pivotal roles.

It has been shot at real locations, including Allahabad University as Tigmanshu's stories are rooted in cultural settings. He further mentioned, "It is important to me that my shows are set in a specific environment and culture to capture the essence of the story because that is what sets the tone. In fact, some students from the local colleges in Allahabad joined 'Garmi'. Allahabad's vibrant intellectual and political atmosphere was essential in bringing alive the story of Garmi."

Created and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the series is produced by Swaroop Sampat & Hemal Ashok Thakkar.

'Garmi' will be available to stream from April 21 on Sony LIV.

SOURCE-IANS

