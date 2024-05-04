Tillu Square box day 7: Anupama Parameswaran and Sidhu Jonnalagadda starrer continues to surprise the fans

It has been 7 days since the movie Tillu Square has been released and let us see the total collection made by the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 13:00
movie_image: 
Tillu Square

MUMBAI : Movie Tillu Square is getting  great response from the fans all over, the movie that has great names like Anupama Parameswaran, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Raj Tirandasu is the sequel of movie DJ Tillu which was released in 2022 and was directed by Vimal Krishna the movie had Jonnalagadda as the titular character alongside Neha Shetty, Prince Cecil and Brahmaji. Well now the sequel title Tillu Square is getting a lot of love from the fans all over. The sequel has great names like Anupama Parameswaran, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Raj Tirandasu.

Also read-Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran looks truly DESIRABLE in these pictures from her latest photo shoot

The movie is getting a lot of love for the great execution and some great performance coming from all the actors present in the movie, also the collection speaks about the love the movie is getting from the fans all over. The movie has collected around 2.9 crores net in India on day 7 which was yesterday and indeed this collection is very good for a movie like Tillu Square that had decent budget and decent pre release buzz. The total collection of the movie is 49.25 crores at pan India.

Indeed the movie is unstoppable and it is continuously winning the hearts of the fans all over. This shows the love of the fans for the great cinema and good movies.

What are your views on this collection and how did you like the movie Tillu Square, do let us know in the comment section below.  

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Tillu Square box office day 3: Anupama Parameswaran and Sidhu Jonnalagadda starrer is dominating the Indian BO

 
 

About Author

