Tillu Square box office day 3: Anupama Parameswaran and Sidhu Jonnalagadda starrer is dominating the Indian BO

It is the 3rd day of the movie Tillu Square and here are the collection of the movie
movie_image: 
Anupama

MUMBAI: Movie Tillu Square is the subject of conversation ever since the movie was released, the movie which is the remake of movie DJ Tillu has Anupama Parameswaran, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Raj Tirandasu, the movie is getting lot of love from the fans all over, and the collection of the movie speaks about the love it is getting from the fans all over. The movie that is directed by Malik Ram is getting big thumbs up from the fans all over.

The movie has collected around 11.1 crores on day 3 which was yesterday and which was a Sunday, indeed this is the highest in the collection row of the movie and the total collection made by the movie is around 32.55 crores, well no doubt the movie is dominating the Indian BO with its collection and this is pure of the fans for the movie and for the actor Anupama Parameswaran and Sidhu Jonnalagadda. No doubt Tillu is now a brand and the makers are currently working on the part 3 of the movie.

What are your views on this collection of the movie Tillu Square and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Tillu Square is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Production Fortune Four Cinemas, Sithara Entertainments.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Latest Videos
