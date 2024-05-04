Tillu Square: Fan Fiction! Netizens demands the Hindi language of the movie

Movie Tillu Square is getting good reviews from the fans all over, but there many comments where the fans are asking for Hindi release of the movie too as the movie was released only in Telugu
Tillu

MUMBAI: Movie Tillu Square is the talk of the town currently, the movie is getting lot of love from the fans all over the nation, for great execution and some great performance, as we know this movie is the sequel of 2022 movie Dj Tillu that had Jonnalagadda as the titular character alongside Neha Shetty, Prince Cecil and Brahmaji, and now the sequel in the name of Tillu Square is ruling the big screens. The movie has Anupama Parameswaran, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Raj Tirandasu in lead.

Tillu Square was released only in Telugu and it is breaking the box office records in Telugu itself, indeed as the content lover at different parts of the country the fnas all over are now asking for the movie in different languages, there are many comment where the netizens are asking for the release Hindi language of the movie. The fans at different parts of the country are curious to know what about the movie is getting loved so much and they are saying they want the makers to release the movie in different languages.

As we know it is the time of releasing movies in different parts of the country in different languages and the makers of Tillu Square chose to bring the movie only in Telugu, what do you think if the movie would have come in different languages and the collection of the movie would have been more? Do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

About Author

Comments

