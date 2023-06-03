Times when Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised

We all got the shocking news recently that megastar Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised after he got injured on the sets of Project K. Today, let’s have a look at the times when Big B was hospitalised.
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI :Recently, on his blog, Amitabh Bachchan gave shocking news that he was hospitalised in Hyderabad after getting injured on the sets of Project K which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the lead roles. On his blog Big B wrote, “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain ..”

Well, this is not the first time when Amitabh Bachchan was rushed to the hospital. So, today let’s have a look at the times when Big B was hospitalised...

Injured during Coolie

Amitabh Bachchan was badly injured during the shooting of his movie Coolie. He was hospitalised for the same for many days. He was injured in July 1982 and resumed the shoot in January 1983.

During Covid

In 2020, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive for Covid-19. Abhishek and Big B were hospitalised together in Nanavati Hospital.

When he cut the vein

Last year, in October, Amitabh Bachchan had cut a vein on left calf. He had informed about it to his fans on his blog.

Hospitalised for his liver problem

Not once, but Big B has been hospitalised multiple times for his liver problem. He had once revealed, “I keep quoting my personal example all the time and try and propagate the idea of getting yourself detected and I don't mind saying this publicly I am a tuberculosis survivor, Hepatitis B survivor. Bad blood infusion went in and 75 percent of my liver is gone but because I was able to detect it even after a period of 20 years, when75 percent of my liver is gone. I am still surviving on 25 percent.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

