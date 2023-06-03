Times when Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalized

We all got the shocking news recently that megastar Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalized after he got injured on the sets of Project K. Today, let’s have a look at the other times when Big B was hospitalized.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 17:17
movie_image: 
Amitabh

MUMBAI :Recently, on his blog, Amitabh Bachchan gave shocking news that he was hospitalised in Hyderabad after getting injured on the sets of Project K which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the lead roles. On his blog Big B wrote, “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain ..”

Well, this is not the first time when Amitabh Bachchan was rushed to the hospital. So, today let’s have a look at the times when Big B was hospitalised...

Also Read:   Amitabh Bachchan suffers serious injury while shooting for his upcoming film Project K, says “It's painful while breathing…”

Injured during Coolie

Amitabh Bachchan was badly injured during the shooting of his movie Coolie. He was hospitalised for the same for many days. He was injured in July 1982 and resumed the shoot in January 1983.

During Covid

In 2020, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive for Covid-19. Abhishek and Big B were hospitalised together in Nanavati Hospital.

When he cut the vein

Last year, in October, Amitabh Bachchan had cut a vein on left calf. He had informed about it to his fans on his blog.

Hospitalised for his liver problem

Not once, but Big B has been hospitalised multiple times for his liver problem. He had once revealed, “I keep quoting my personal example all the time and try and propagate the idea of getting yourself detected and I don't mind saying this publicly I am a tuberculosis survivor, Hepatitis B survivor. Bad blood infusion went in and 75 percent of my liver is gone but because I was able to detect it even after a period of 20 years, when75 percent of my liver is gone. I am still surviving on 25 percent.”

Also Read: Have you watched Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji dancing to the trending Instagram reel song Tum Tum?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Amitabh Bachchan Deepika Padukone Prabhas Project K Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Ganapath Section 84 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 17:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Stunning! Nora Fatehi stuns us with this Balmain outfit, take a look
MUMBAI:Nora Fatehi is a Canadian actress, model, dancer, singer, and producer who is predominantly known for her work...
From Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh; who do you think can play the lead in 'Joker' if it was made in India?
MUMBAI:Indeed one of the most loved movies of Hollywood is Joker, and the movie which was released in the year 2019 had...
Indian Idol Season 13: Contestants to take fitness training from renowned trainer Nawaz Modi Singhania
MUMBAI:Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television...
Wow! Check out these classy statement earrings slayed by Deepika Padukone
MUMBAI :This actress needs no introduction. Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actresses in India, and her...
Chic! Check out these stylish handbags slayed by Chetna Pande
MUMBAI:Chetna Pande appeared in the TV series MTV Fanaah and in music videos. Her second participation in cinema was in...
Recent Stories
From Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh; who do you think can play the lead in 'Joker' if it was made in India?
From Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh; who do you think can play the lead in 'Joker' if it was made in India?

Latest Video

Related Stories
From Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh; who do you think can play the lead in 'Joker' if it was made in India?
From Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh; who do you think can play the lead in 'Joker' if it was made in India?
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar heading for a good opening? Film business expert reveals – Exc
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar heading for a good opening? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive
Shweta Khanduri
Hotness Alert! One Stop for Love and The Judgement Day actress Shweta Khanduri is too hot to handle in these pictures, check out
Aditi
Aditi Rao Hydari finally breaks her silence on rumors of dating Siddharth
Janhvi Kapoor gets a birthday wish from rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya; latter shares a romantic picture
Janhvi Kapoor gets a birthday wish from rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya; latter shares a romantic picture
Akshay Kumar
'Film Nahin Chalegi to side Business mein Circus kholna padega na,' say Netizens on this stunt video of Akshay Kumar