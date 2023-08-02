Times when Prabhas and Kriti Sanon made it to the headlines for their rumoured relationships

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are back in the news because of their rumoured engagement. Here’s a look at the times when the Adipurush actors made it to the headlines because of their rumoured relationship.
Times when Prabhas and Kriti Sanon made it to the headlines for their rumoured relationships

MUMBAI :Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will be seen together on the big screens in Adipurush. A few months ago, it was reported that they are dating, and during the promotions of Bhediya, Varun had also hinted that Prabhas and Kriti are in a relationship. However, Kriti later clarified that it’s just a rumour.

Now, Prabhas and Kriti are once again in the news for their rumoured engagement. A twitter user posted that the couple is getting engaged next week and this has created a buzz on social media.

While the actors have not given any clarification on it yet, let’s look at the times when Prabhas and Kriti made it to the headlines for their rumoured relationships.

Prabhas-Anushka Shetty

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have worked together in many films including the Baahubali franchise. During the release of Baahubali 2, there were reports that they are dating, and it was even reported that they will be getting married soon.

Kriti Sanon-Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput were also reportedly in a relationship. The two starred together in Raabta and it was stated during the making of the film they had fallen in love with each other. However, after the film’s release it was reported that they parted ways.

Krit Sanon-Kartik Aaryan

Krit Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have worked together in Luka Chuppi and they will next be seen in Shezada which is slated to release on 17th Feb 2021. A few months ago, it was reported that Kriti and Kartik are dating, but it just turned out to be a rumour.

Times when Prabhas and Kriti Sanon made it to the headlines for their rumoured relationships
