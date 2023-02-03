Times when Shah Rukh Khan and his family made it to the headlines for wrong reasons

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback this year with Pathaan which became a blockbuster at the box office. While the superstar is enjoying the success of the film, his wife Gauri Khan has made it to the headlines for the wrong reason.

An FIR has been reportedly filed against Gauri in Lucknow and Anil Kumar Tulsiani, CMD of Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited, and its director Mahesh Tulsiyani. According to reports, the complaint states that a person had invested in a flat but didn’t receive the possession. In the complaint, Gauri’s name is there because when the person bought the flat she was the brand ambassador.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan in legal trouble after a Mumbai resident files an FIR against the star wife for failing to give possession of a flat in Lucknow

This is not the first time, Shah Rukh Khan or his family have made it to the news for the wrong reasons. Check out the controversies that they have faced earlier...

Shah Rukh Khan – Wankhede stadium controversy

In 2012, Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team won a match at Wankhede stadium and reportedly, the actor got into a heated argument with an official for manhandling his daughter. Later, Mumbai Cricket Association had banned him for five years from entering Wankhede stadium.

Aryan Khan’s drug controversy

In 2021, Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB in an alleged drug case. NCB had raided a party at the cruise and even Aryan was there. But, later he got bail and received a clean chit in the case.

Reports of Gauri Khan being a drug addict

Several years ago, there were reports that Gauri Khan was caught at the Berlin airport for allegedly possessing Marijuana. It was also said that Gauri is a drug addict, however, there was no official report about it, and during an interview she had refuted the reports.

Rumours of AbRam being Aryan’s son

When Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan revealed that they now have a third child named AbRam which was born through surrogacy, there were rumours that he is Aryan’s son. Even SRK had opened up about the rumours.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das told him, “Even if Shah Rukh Khan would say yes for Zwigato I wouldn’t take him”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

