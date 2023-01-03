Times when Virat Kohli was all praises for his wife Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli surely give their fans a lot of couple goals. Recently, Virat spoke about Anushka and the sacrifices she did after becoming a mother.
MUMBAI:Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are surely one of the cutest celebrity couples. While many cricketers have got married to actresses, Anushka and Virat are surely everyone’s favourite. The couple have stood by each other through thick and thin, and clearly, they give their fans a lot of couple goals.

Recently, during an interaction, Virat praised Anushka and called her inspiration. While speaking about the past two years, and his family, the cricketer said that as a mother Anushka has made massive sacrifices and after looking at her he felt that his problems were nothing. He said that the actress has been a big inspiration for him.

Well, this is not the first time when Virat has opened up about Anushka and praised her.  

Earlier, in an interview, he had stated that if he had not met Anushka, he wouldn’t know where he would be. He said, “She has made me believe where I am and what impact I can have through what I do. She has alleviated me as a person, and that has eventually filtered through in cricket. I couldn’t be more grateful and lucky to have a life partner like her. She is absolutely my better half.”

Not just praises, Virat had also opened up about how there was a time when he had become cranky. He had said that he was very cranky and very snappy and it was not fair on Anushka and his close ones.

In 2016, when Virat couldn’t perform well in a match, people had started trolling Anushka Sharma for it and called her panauti. At that time, he had tweeted in favour of the actress, “Shame on people for trolling @AnushkaSharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity.”

Clearly, Virat and Anushka are just the perfect couple and an inspiration for many.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

