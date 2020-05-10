News

Tisca Chopra: I will never be a morning person

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 May 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Tisca Chopra says she's in love with the moon and hence she will never be a morning person.

Tisca took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself posing with the moon in the background. She shared another photograph of just the moon hiding behind the clouds.

"I will never be a morning person, the moon and I are too much in love... #HappyBuddhaPunima #Buddha #MoonAddict," she captioned the image.

Recently, Tisca shared that she is putting her quarantine hours to good use. She said the lockdown has given her time to think about time.

The actress also talked about how important it is to stay mentally fit during lockdown and that during the ongoing isolation period, anxiety and mental health are big issues today.

On the work front, Tisca was last seen on screen in "Good Newwz", which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani.

