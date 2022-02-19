Tit-for-Tat! Abhishek Bachchan gives a befitting reply to KRK on being trolled for praising Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Vaashi’

MUMBAI: Kamaal R Khan tried to troll Abhishek Bachchan for praising Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas's new film Vaashi, but the Bob Biswas actor's savage response turned the tables. Keerthy and Tovino announced a new film together called Vaashi a couple of hours ago. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress Keerthy shared the first look of herself and Tovino on her social media handle. They both play lawyers in the film helmed by Vishnu Raghav.

Also Read: Relationship Goals! Times when Abhishek Bachchan proved to be a perfect husband to Aishwarya Rai

Now, Abhishek Bachchan shared the first look of Keerthy and Tovino and wished them and the entire team of Vaashi good luck, praising them. KRK replied to his tweet saying, "Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena! (Brother, someday even you Bollywood guys make an incredible film).

Abhishek had a savage retort for KRK. He replied to KRK's tweet saying, "Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi. (Will try... You had made one right... Deshdrohi)" Abhishek's retort to KRK has sent netizens on a roasting KRK fest.

Also read: AMAZING: Simi Garewal shares her FAVOURITE rendezvous moment featuring Abhishek Bachchan mimicking father Amitabh Bachchan!

KRK replied to Abhishek saying that the budget of his movie has been very less compared to the budget of their films. He compared it to the salary of the makeup artist of their films. KRK also said that he would have made a blockbuster film but the Bollywood people did not let him make it.

Talking about Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas' Vaashi, the film is produced by G Suresh Kumar, Menaka Suresh and Revathy Suresh under the banner of Revathy Kalamandirr and Urvashi Theatres. Mohanlal had announced the name of the film back in 2021, state reports. More deets about Vaashi are awaited.

Credit: BollywoodLife