Tit-for-Tat! This is how Ira Khan gives a befitting reply to the trolls after being backlashed for her bikini pics

Ira Khan was massively trolled for her celebrating her birthday in bikini with her parents
Ira Khan

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan who celebrated her 25th birthday with parents in bikini was massively trolled by the haters. However, the superstar’s daughter has a special message for the trolls.

Ira Khan took to Instagram and shared a few more pictures from her birthday celebrations. She told the trolls that she is giving them new content in case they are done hating on her previous pictures. She captioned the pictures, “If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump… here are some more!”

In the picture, Ira was seen enjoying pool time with her friends and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Fatima Sana Shaikh was also seen in one of the pictures. Take a look at the pictures below:

Earlier, Ira Khan shared a carousel of pictures from the cake-cutting ceremony on her birthday. In the pictures, she was seen in cream and yellow swimwear as she blew out the candles. Her father and superstar Aamir Khan, and brother Azad Rao Khan were seen clapping for her. Ira’s mother and Aamir‘s first wife Reena Dutta were also seen standing on her right.

