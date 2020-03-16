Tit-for-Tat! Netizens troll KRK for addressing Anushka Sharm as unlucky for Virat Kohli

Kamal R Khan was massively criticized for taking a dig at Anushka Sharma
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma has been criticised before for Virat Kohli's bad performance on the cricket field and for it to happen again isn't even a surprise anymore. Kamaal R Khan aka KRK had recently labelled her 'bad luck'.

Even Team India's previous head coach recently issued a statement advising him to take an 'ideal break'. While it seemed to be an honest suggestion, it was Kamaal who, as usual, went below the belt in his last tweet and targeted his wife Anushka.

KRK turned to Twitter to give his two cents, writing, “Anushka is a bad luck for #Kohli. He can only get his form back, if he will divorce #Anushka. #RCBvsRR.”

Fans of Virushka, on the other hand, have called out Kamaal R Khan and slammed him in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Have taken snapshot of this tweet, will bless your daughter with divorce once she’s married. Bhai teri beti ke nikaah me hum yahi dua karenge jo tu bol raha hai anushka ko”

Another slammed him writitng, “Kyon be Fattu, iss waale Tweet mein @imVkohli ko tag karne mein fatt gayi teri..??? Rukk, main batata hoon @AnushkaSharma ko ke tu ne kya kaha hai.. Firr dekh, dono Pati-Patni mil ke teri aisi kutaai karene Bat se ke bakwaas karna bhul jaayega..”

“Bahut hi ghatiya baat boli hai apne… Thodi si bhi insaniyat hai to delete karo…” a user wrote.

KRK has since deleted the Tweet.

Credit: Times Now

