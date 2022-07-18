Tit-for-Tat! Sushmita Sen gives a befitting reply to the trolls slamming her as ‘Gold Digger’ for dating Lalit Modi

IPL founder Lalit Modi recently took to social media to announce his relationship with 1994 Miss Universe Sushmita Sen who was last seen ‘Aarya’

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen is surfacing the headlines ever since Lalit Modi confirmed their romance. Many thought it was a marriage announcement but he later clarified that they are only dating as of now. The Miss Universe 1994 has been termed a ‘gold digger’ by trolls to which the Main Hoon Na fame has a befitting reply.

Also Read: Surprising! Not Sushmita Sen, THIS popular Bollywood actress was the first choice for Aarya, details inside

Apart from the random users on social media, Rakhi Sawant too during her conversation with paparazzi said that the actress was dating Modi for money.

Reacting to all the hate, Sushmita Sen commented, “The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend.

Also Read: Lesser-Known Facts! Check out the past relationships of Sushmita Sen amid her dating news with Lalit Modi

“Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!!  I love you guys!!!” she concluded.

Well, Sushmita Sen has truly clapped back with utmost grace. Meanwhile, Lalit Modi too had reacted to the trolls and said “live and let others live.”

 

