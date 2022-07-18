Tit-for-Tat! Sushmita Sen gives a befitting reply to the trolls slamming her as ‘Gold Digger’ for dating Lalit Modi

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen is surfacing the headlines ever since Lalit Modi confirmed their romance. Many thought it was a marriage announcement but he later clarified that they are only dating as of now. The Miss Universe 1994 has been termed a ‘gold digger’ by trolls to which the Main Hoon Na fame has a befitting reply.

Apart from the random users on social media, Rakhi Sawant too during her conversation with paparazzi said that the actress was dating Modi for money.

Reacting to all the hate, Sushmita Sen commented, “The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend.

“Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!!” she concluded.

Well, Sushmita Sen has truly clapped back with utmost grace. Meanwhile, Lalit Modi too had reacted to the trolls and said “live and let others live.”