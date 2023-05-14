Tom Cruise had no fear riding motorcycle off cliff for 'Mission: Impossible 7', says co-star

MUMBAI: Actress Vanessa Kirby, who reprises her role as the White Widow in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One', says she was on set when actor Tom Cruise parachuted from a motorcycle after riding it off a cliff in Iceland for the eighth installment of "M:I."

"He did it many times in one day," recalls Kirby, reports Variety.

"He did it consecutively ... and repeatedly so he could capture all the different angles and sides of it."

If Cruise was nervous, he sure didn't show it.

"He was just so calm," Kirby says.

"He had no fear. He just found it exhilarating. That kind of belief in cinema and what one could achieve and his passion for it is so inspiring. He kind of believes he can do the impossible and then he does...I love being a part of the franchise. I'm really excited to come back."

'Dead Reckoning Part One' will be in theaters July 14. Kirby is signed up for at least one more installment.

"I would hope they would have me," she said when asked if she wants to do even more. "My character, I love playing because she's kind of unusual, strange and fun and ambiguous."

Paramount debuted 20 minutes of 'Dead Reckoning' during its presentation last month at CinemaCon. Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the two previous 'Mission: Impossible' movies, returns, as do ensemble members Kirby, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames.

