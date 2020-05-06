Tom Cruise set to shoot movie in space

MUMBAI: With his next movie, Tom Cruise is going out of the world, literally! The Hollywood star is reportedly in talks with NASA and Elon Musk's space company SpaceX for an action adventure movie, which will be shot in space.

According to deadline.com, Cruise and Musk's aviation company Space X are working on a project with NASA that would be the "first narrative feature film" to be shot in outer space.

Being described as an action adventure, the film will be shot aboard a real SpaceX vessel. The report states that the project is in its "early stage", and no studio is attached yet.

The Hollywood star, 57, has carved a reputation for taking extreme risks to pull off jaw dropping stunt sequences, mostly in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise.

During "Mission: Impossible Fallout", he broke his ankle while jumping from one rooftop to another. He also hung from a helicopter in the film. He hung from the side of a jet plane during takeoff in "Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation", and for "Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol", he climbed up the Burj Khalifa.

Meanwhile, Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick", the much-anticipated sequel of the 1986 hit "Top Gun", has been delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will now release on December 23 instead of original release date June 24.