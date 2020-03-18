News

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson released from hospital

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Mar 2020 01:00 AM

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from the hospital in Australia after receiving treatment for COVID-19 infection.

The couple have been released from a Queensland hospital and were now in self-quarantine at their home there, a representative for Hanks told cnn.com on Monday.

The couple had been hospitalised in isolation after being diagnosed with novel coronavirus last week.

Hanks and Wilson have been in Australia for pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley. Hanks is set to play Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film directed by Baz Luhrmann. Production on the project is currently suspended.

The couple took to Instagram separately to share the news last Thursday.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks said in his first Instagram post about the diagnosis. "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

Over the weekend, Hanks shared updates on their care and ongoing recovery. Wilson even made a playlist for others self-isolating or in quarantine.

Tags Tom Hanks Rita Wilson COVID-19 Elvis Presley Colonel Tom Parker Baz Luhrmann Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
16 Mar 2020 06:52 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Vidya | OMG! Vidya to end up getting late for her exam
On Location: Vidya | OMG! Vidya to end up getting... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here