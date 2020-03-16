Too HOT! Bollywood celebs who left everyone stunned with their bold avatars in transparent attires

MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses raise the hotness quotient with their on-point style and fashion. Actresses slay in every outfit and how! From Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor and more Bollywood daring babes who managed to grab attention with their dressing.

Also Read:Explosive! Netizens tag Kareena Kapoor Khan ARROGANT for her recent remarks on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha

Kangana Ranaut wore a white top paired with matching pants at the airport. Her transparent top left everyone shocked and surprised.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in the transparent T-shirt paired with blue denim. Her top flashed her inner-wear.

Sunny Leone donned this sexy black see-through top and looked ravishing. Her transparent top left nothing to the imagination.

Shraddha Kapoor seemed to be in a rush as she was spotted in a black transparent top and paps clicked her pictures.

Also Read:Oops! Kareena Kapoor Khan faces public wrath for her recent remarks about Indian Railways, see trolls

Raveena Tandon wore a navy-blue transparent top and drew people's attention.

Anushka Sharma manages to turn heads with her impeccable fashion sense. She donned a sleeveless black transparent top paired with blue denim. Her transparent top created a stir on social media.

Actress Zareen Khan wore the black transparent top with a baby pink skirt and left everyone shocked.

Credit: BollywoodLife